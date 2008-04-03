Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Cook Better with Your Microwave than Your Stove

New York Times food columnist Mark Bittman used to look down on the microwave for any sort of cooking beyond reheating leftovers or softening ice cream. But after a couple of conversations with microwave cooking experts and a few experiments of his own, it turns out that the microwave is a more valuable tool in the kitchen than some of us give it credit for.

For any vegetable you would parboil or steam, the microwave works as well or better, and is faster. Put the vegetable in a bowl with a tiny bit of water (or sometimes none), cover and zap. Asparagus: two minutes; artichokes (a revelation): six; cauliflower (try my cauliflower with tomatoes and pimentón): five; potatoes or beets: four; spinach: one or two; eggplant: we'll get to that.

The "we'll get to that" of eggplant was Bittman's biggest microwave revelation, calling his microwaved eggplant "mind-blowingly good." Aside from vegetables, the article also suggests puddings and crustless cakes can do wonders in the microwave. If you consider yourself a microwave pro, let's hear what you can do better in the microwave than anywhere else in the comments.

You Use It Every Day. But Can You Make It Cook? [NYT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles