Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Convince the Boss to Let You Telework

Dying to join the ranks of pajama-clad work-at-homers? The boss doesn't want you to telecommute for several reasons, but the Web Worker Daily blog offers a few talking points that can build your case. First, use the term "telework" instead of "telecommute" to emphasise that your time at home wouldn't be time off. Second, show that teleworking would help you get more done.

If your manager doesn't focus on results, it's up to you to help him start. Start reporting simple management numbers that focus on your productivity. Productivity numbers don't just show how much you've completed, but shows how quickly or efficiently you tackled them. That generally means including a time component to your statistics such as tasks competed per hour, income generated per day, or product per week.

Once you've got those down, you can propose trying telework on a trial basis, and show that your numbers stay the same or increase with the new arrangement. How did you convince a doubtful manager to let you work from home? Tell us your secrets in the comments.

Why Your Boss Doesn't Want You to Telework [Web Worker Daily]

Comments

  • Joe Guest

    I think it should be decided case by case. I was commuting each way for 1h. I know the company needs me and I can do my job working several days from home. I did a nice proposal and viola! I got it approved. I think the key is the right proposal. I used teleworkagreement.com (it was the cheapest offer - c'mon i was on a budget)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles