Contacts Sidebar Beefs Up Thunderbird's Contact Manager

Thunderbird only (all platforms): Thunderbird extension Contacts Sidebar pulls Thunderbird's built-in contact management out of obscurity, making it more usable and accessible. After installing, just hit F4 at any time to toggle Contacts Sidebar's visibility in the Thunderbird sidebar. Once visible, you can easily search, edit, or email contacts from the main Thunderbird interface. We'd mentioned Contacts Sidebar once before among our eight killer Thunderbird extensions, but in light of today's Hive Five contact managers and the 'bird's relatively poor showing, it deserves a mention of its own.