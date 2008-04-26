Chilirec Records Streaming Radio for A La Carte Downloading

Webapp Chilirec records streaming audio online through an easy-to-use online interface, then parses each recording for artist and track information for à la carte listening and downloading. When you sign up for Chilirec, you tell it the stations you want to record from a database of available options—you can't currently add your own, but one would expect this option in the future. Once the app gets up and running, you can browse and download any recording. We've covered several apps designed to record streaming audio from the likes of internet radio stations, but if you're at a computer where you can't install software or you just don't want to add another program to your start menu when you don't need to, Chilirec looks like a great solution.