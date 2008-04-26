Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Chilirec Records Streaming Radio for A La Carte Downloading

Webapp Chilirec records streaming audio online through an easy-to-use online interface, then parses each recording for artist and track information for à la carte listening and downloading. When you sign up for Chilirec, you tell it the stations you want to record from a database of available options—you can't currently add your own, but one would expect this option in the future. Once the app gets up and running, you can browse and download any recording. We've covered several apps designed to record streaming audio from the likes of internet radio stations, but if you're at a computer where you can't install software or you just don't want to add another program to your start menu when you don't need to, Chilirec looks like a great solution.

Chilirec [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles