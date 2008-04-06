Childproof Your Home Theatre System

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Keep your toddler from stuffing a peanut butter sandwich into your DVD player with a few kid-proofing home theatre system tips from Wired's How-To Wiki. They recommend using an enclosed cabinet for your gear, stowing power cords as out of reach as possible, and actually using the safety strap to anchor that big TV to the table top.

If your TV or piece of furniture did not include one of these, go out and buy one. Most hardware stores carry them and they are inexpensive insurance. If a five dollar piece of nylon, two screws and five minutes of your time can prevent junior from pulling over your two thousand dollar flat screen, shattering it into a gazillion pieces and quite possibly injuring himself in the process, wouldn't you go for it?

Yes, I think you would. How do you keep the expensive home theatre system as childproof as possible? Share your secrets in the comments.

Kid-Proof Your Home Theater [Wired How-To Wiki]

