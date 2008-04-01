Check Home Prices on Your Cell Phone

US-centric :Ever drive by a house for sale and wonder what the price is? Find out on the spot using voice transcription service Jott and real estate valuation search engine Zillow. You'll need to register at Jott (it's free), and to set up a Zillow link within your Jott account. Once that's done, you can call Jott on your cell phone and speak the address of the home to get back a text message or email with the "Zestimate," Zillow's valuation. Hit the play button on the link to hear how Jott and Zillow work together to help you hunt for real estate.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink