Check Home Prices on Your Cell Phone

US-centric :Ever drive by a house for sale and wonder what the price is? Find out on the spot using voice transcription service Jott and real estate valuation search engine Zillow. You'll need to register at Jott (it's free), and to set up a Zillow link within your Jott account. Once that's done, you can call Jott on your cell phone and speak the address of the home to get back a text message or email with the "Zestimate," Zillow's valuation. Hit the play button on the link to hear how Jott and Zillow work together to help you hunt for real estate.