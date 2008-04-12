Cheap and Easy Velcro Ties

The Cool Tools weblog raves about the Velcro One Wrap, a strip of strong velcro you can put to use almost anywhere you need a good tie. (The author uses them to keep raccoons out of his trash). The One Wrap will set you back $3 at Amazon for a pack of six. While the One Wrap is great for heavy duty use, I also can't sing enough praises about a similar product, the Belkin Velcro 8-inch cable ties (also $3 at Amazon for a 6-pack). These colourful cable ties are perfect for organising your cords, and they're easy to adjust and reuse at any time—ideal for setting up your cordless workspace.
