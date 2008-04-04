Change Multiple Word Files' Properties with Easy MS Word Properties

Windows only: Easy Microsoft Word Properties is a helpful tool for anyone who uses Word documents' details listings—Author, Subject, Title, and the like—to keep their work organised or incorporate Word files into databases and spreadsheets. Install and run the application, point it to a folder and tell it which files to search for. In the next tab, all the standard properties of the documents returned can be edited in batch fashion, no right-clicking required. If nothing else, editing the "key words" line can be helpful in guiding along Windows and other search tools. Easy Microsoft Word Properties is a free download for Windows systems only.