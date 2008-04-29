CCleaner 2.0 Decrapifies Your PC

Windows only: One of our favourite PC cleansers CCleaner (which stands for "Crap Cleaner") saw an upgrade this week. Since the last time we mentioned CCleaner several new versions have come out; this week's added support for the Firefox 3 beta plus performance improvements and bug fixes. CCleaner scans your PC for unnecessary temporary and log files, cookies, memory dumps, and more and wipes them out at the press of the "Run Cleaner" button. You might be surprised at how much disk space it can recover—in fact, it managed to clear out 1.6GB of crap from my PC. See screenshot evidence after the jump.



CCleaner also includes a registry scanner, startup manager, and Add/Remove Programs area to uninstall applications you don't use anymore. CCleaner 2.0 is a free download for Windows only.