Carbon Copy Sticky Pad Reminds You to Follow Up

Whether you're adding notes inside a book or sticking a request to your co-worker's monitor, you can automatically keep a copy for yourself with Rediform 2-Part Self-Stick Message Pads. These wallet-sized notepads keep one copy of your notes in the book, and let you tear off a sticky version for placement elsewhere—in short, they're Post-It's with carbon copies built in for easy follow up. Office Depot's got a pack of six of these pads for $8.
