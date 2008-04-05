Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Capturx Digital Pen Turns Jotted Notes to Text

The Capturx is a digital pen that takes notes on real paper and transfers them to your PC with surprising accuracy. I saw a few of these types of pens in action a few years ago and wasn't impressed, but from the looks of things they're getting on track. Check out the video demo to see for yourself. The pen itself will set you back a hefty $350, but if you're a pen-and-paper type who wants to do less manual transfer of your jottings to digital documents, the price of admission might be worth it. If you have more experience with this specific tool or a similar one, let's hear about it in the comments.

Capturx [via Digital Inspiration]

Comments

  • Mark Parker Guest

    Hi Adam,
    We're now distributing the LiveScribe Pulse Smartpen here in Australia. The LiveScribe product is an amazing piece of technology. It's also cheaper than the product you mentioned above.

    Let me know if you'd like a demo unit - or you'd like to buy one...

    mark

    0
  • Becky M Guest

    Hi Mark,

    I saw your note about demo units of the LiveScribe. Any chance these are available in the USA? I am a Realtor and need to be able to take notes and transfer them to a PC, but do not want to haul around a laptop.

    Thanks!
    Becky
    beckym@kw.com

    0
  • cp Guest

    Well worth checking the PaperIQ solution that pairs standalone with your blackberry and or Backend Enterprise systems for notes and forms data with the ability to create, email, sms, fax, XML and other outputs on the move. www.paperiq.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles