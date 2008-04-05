Capturx Digital Pen Turns Jotted Notes to Text

The Capturx is a digital pen that takes notes on real paper and transfers them to your PC with surprising accuracy. I saw a few of these types of pens in action a few years ago and wasn't impressed, but from the looks of things they're getting on track. Check out the video demo to see for yourself. The pen itself will set you back a hefty $350, but if you're a pen-and-paper type who wants to do less manual transfer of your jottings to digital documents, the price of admission might be worth it. If you have more experience with this specific tool or a similar one, let's hear about it in the comments.