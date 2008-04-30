Calculate Your Chances at a Promotion

Career advisor Penelope Trunk offers a five-question quiz that calculates whether you're likely to get that job promotion. Like most of Trunk's delightfully unconventional tips, this promotion-o-meter's based not on whether or not you're the best candidate, but on the realities of office politics. Questions range from whether the boss likes you, if you're working on a high profile project, if you work a lot of hours (or at least create the impression that you do), and if you're at the top of the pay scale and experience for your current position. What's your score on the test? Let us know in the comments.