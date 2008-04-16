Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Bypass the Google Updater for downloading new Google software

Ionut Alex Chitu a the Google Operating System blog points out that Google is migrating users over to using Google Updater by redirecting them if they want to download new Google software. Google Updater is part of Google Pack. He points out that mostly the Updater lets Google promote new software to you, and they are making it difficult to find the direct links if you prefer to download that way. He helpfully found a few direct links:

Google Desktop for Windows

Google Earth for Windows

Google Toolbar 4 for IE

Got any other tips for streamlining or minimising the Google footprint on your puter? Share in comments please.

Google Updater, the new Installer for Google Software [Google Operating System]

Comments

  • Jim Guest

    Googleupdater needs to figure out how to go through corporate proxy servers. They do not have an authentication method where some proxy servers like Bluecoat require Active Directory Authentication.

    Google wake up an fix this issue if you want to live in corporate America!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles