Bypass Password-Protected Feeds with FreeMyFeed

Many web-based feed readers, such as Google Reader, don't support RSS and Atom feeds protected by passwords, including the Gmail's unread messages feed. A new web service, FreeMyFeed, re-packages authenticated feeds without the password requirement by acting as a go-between. A co-worker of the site's creator states that usernames and passwords are "never stored on the server," and discarded immediately after parsing your feed, but it's up to you to determine if you can take the risk of offering up credentials on a protected feed. Or you could always stream only a certain Gmail label to your reader to avoid exposing your whole inbox. FreeMyFeed is free to use, no sign-up required.