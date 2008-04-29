btnx Customises a Multi-Button Mouse for Linux

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Linux only: Any Linux user clutching a mouse with more than the standard two buttons and a scroll wheel doesn't have it easy trying to match the same kind of configuration options given by the manufacturer's setup software, which is almost always Windows or Mac-only. The Flow of Consciousness blog walks through installing btnx, a program that can assign nearly any mouse click to a huge variety of actions. Got a Logitech with left and right buttons? Feel free to set them to switch workspaces or even rotate a four-sided desktop cube. The tutorial requires a fair bit of command line work, as the package isn't available in most respositories, but the Ubuntu-related instructions can be adapted to most any distribution. btnx is a free download for Linux systems only.

HOWTO Install btnx for better mouse control in Ubuntu Hardy [The Flow of Consciousness via Ubuntu Unleased]

