Boost Your Energy This Morning with Simple Exercises

Personal trainer Dan Boyle says that you can boost your morning energy and make it a better day in general just by doing a few push-ups. He says:

When you get up, right after you eat your breakfast, do this push up routine:

  1. Muster up some will, get down and pump out as many push ups as you can do.
  2. Wait 30 seconds
  3. Pump out more push ups (again as many as you can do)
  4. Wait 30 seconds
  5. Pump out more pushups (again as many as you can do and don't hold back... really push it!)

When you are done and you stand up, whatever the tired, sluggish, or "get out of my face" morning feeling you might have felt will have been replaced with an "I am the shiznit!!!" feeling.

If the push-ups make you feel like going a bit further, Boyle offers a two and a half minute core routine you can follow it up with. Do you do any morning exercises to wake up your body and get going for the day? Tell us what you do in the comments. Photo by whyld.

2 Simple Ingredients That Will Boost your Morning Energy [Dumb Little Man]

