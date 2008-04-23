Blend Sets Custom Transparencies for Programs



Windows only: Free transparency utility Blend isn't like a lot of other see-through window hacks for Windows, and that's a good thing. The system tray utility takes up very little memory (3 MB or less, by some estimates), and has simple but highly-configurable options. Setting Blend to only make certain desktop apps transparent is easy, as you can enter either the executable path or drag an icon onto the window you want to tweak. You can quickly kill or suspend the transparency effects from Blend's systray icon, and that's all there is to it—other than the fact that it just works. Blend is a free download, works with Windows XP, 2000, and Vista