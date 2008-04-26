BitRipper Converts DVDs to AVIs in One Click

Windows only: Freeware application bitRipper provides no-hassle, one-click conversions from DVDs straight to AVI video files. Until recently a commercial program, bitRipper handles the decryption and encoding of the DVD video in one fell swoop, emphasising a very simple one-click process (though you can set more advanced options if you like). The on-the-fly encryption and encoding means bitRipper also works very quickly. The downside: bitRipper does not support filetypes other than AVI, which means you'll want to stick with previously mentioned HandBrake when you're ready to rip a DVD for your iPod. If you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments. While you're beefing up your DVD-ripping toolbet, check out the five best DVD ripping tools.