BitRipper Converts DVDs to AVIs in One Click

Windows only: Freeware application bitRipper provides no-hassle, one-click conversions from DVDs straight to AVI video files. Until recently a commercial program, bitRipper handles the decryption and encoding of the DVD video in one fell swoop, emphasising a very simple one-click process (though you can set more advanced options if you like). The on-the-fly encryption and encoding means bitRipper also works very quickly. The downside: bitRipper does not support filetypes other than AVI, which means you'll want to stick with previously mentioned HandBrake when you're ready to rip a DVD for your iPod. If you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments. While you're beefing up your DVD-ripping toolbet, check out the five best DVD ripping tools.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink