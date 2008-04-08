Bind Papers Together Without Staples or Clips

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Lifehacker reader and blogger Clara posts a tip she picked up from a Taiwanese life hack television show on keeping papers together without using staples or binder clips. The technique requires scissors, a steady hand, and the patience to really learn the method on one's first few tries, but Clara notes that she's kept up to 15 sheets firmly together with the trick. Not applicable to documents you can't afford to have clipped, obviously, but it makes for an eye-grabbing way to deliver documents, and perhaps a shot at a MacGyver moment if you find yourself without office supplies—the two notches could be hand-ripped, after all, if you were crafty about it.

