Better GReader Preview Restored

All platforms with Firefox: Just posted a quick fix to the Better GReader Firefox extension which restores the in-reader Preview feature again. You can now load the source web page on any RSS post right inside Google Reader by hitting the small Preview button at the bottom of the post with this user script enabled (again.) Thanks to John Doppke over at UserScripts.org for the fix. Grab the updated version 0.2.3 over at the Better GReader Firefox extension homepage.