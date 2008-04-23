If you're a fan of donating your computer downtime to distributed computing projects like [email protected] (the search for extra terrestrial intelligence) you'll be interested to know that the [email protected] project has released a beta version of its new client software.

[email protected] help Stanford Uni in its medical research into protein folding - which is hoped will lead to cures for diseases like Alzheimer's.

Extreme Tech has published an interesting interview with the [email protected] Director, Dr. Vijay Pande talking about the new client. You can download the GPUT client here - bearing in mind that it's only in beta at the moment, so handle with care.

