Best Text Editor?

You don't have to be a programmer to appreciate the joys of plain text, and there's no better way to wrangle your text files than a solid text editor. Plain text files are appealing because they're searchable, lightweight, portable, and truly platform agnostic; plain text just makes life easier. With an abundance of excellent text editors available beyond your operating system's default, choosing the best program to manipulate and manage your plain text files isn't so easy. Luckily we've got you, our loyal readers. So for this week's Hive Five, we want to hear all about your favourite text editor. Hit the jump for details and to nominate your favourite.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite tool for the job. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Text Editor Goes Here . If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the competition.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which solution is the best?" Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. A day later, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. For example, check out last week's Best Contact Management Applications Hive Five.