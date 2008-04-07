Best Reader Life Hack Final Faceoff

For the past two weeks, we've given out over a dozen autographed copies of our new book, Upgrade Your Life, to readers who submitted their best life hacks to us and saw them featured here on Lifehacker. Now we want to know which one of the winning hacks you thought was the coolest and most useful.



Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in with their ideas, projects, tricks, tips, photos and screenshots.