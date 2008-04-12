Best Jobs for College Students?

Since students are super-busy writing papers, studying, and surviving finals, the GoCollege Weblog says that you shouldn't have to venture far off campus to get a good job. In fact, one of the most in-demand positions is a campus network technician.

Many colleges also offer a "residential network" program, also known as ResNet, where students can get help from fellow students on computer network troubleshooting issues (wired or wireless) at any time of the day. All you need is to make an appointment.

Benefits include working face to face with college students and being able to maintain a real flexible schedule. What other jobs do feel are ideal for college students? Share your past positions or best tips in the comments.