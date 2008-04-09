Best GTD Application?

In the past few years, David Allen's Getting Things Done methodology has boosted the productivity of many a convert. The more popular GTD got—especially with the tech crowd—the more desktop and web applications sprung up with the express purpose of managing the GTD process. We've highlighted most of these GTD apps at one time or another, but for this week's Hive Five, we want to know what your favourite is. Hit the jump for details on how to nominate your pick of the GTD litter.

As always, the first round of nominations takes place in the comments. We get a tonne of comments each time, so to make all nominations very clear, note it like so at the top of your comment: VOTE: My Favourite GTD App . If you don't, your ballot may not be counted. Once you nominate an app, feel free to go right ahead and tell us what makes it so special.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which solution is the best?". Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. A day later, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. Check out last week's Instant Messenger Hive Five.