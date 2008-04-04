Best First Programming Language to Learn?

Reader Sheila considers herself a power user but wants to extend her tech skills to programming. She writes in:

The more I hear about people automating things with scripts and programs they write themselves, the more it seems that being able to write code is a good skill to have—at any job. I'm not a programmer, but I'm interested in maybe becoming one. What's the best language for someone who's savvy but still very much a beginner to learn?

We've got our own opinions on this, but first we want to hear from you. All the coders out there: where should an aspiring programmer start? Help us point Sheila in the right direction in the comments.