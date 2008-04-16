Best DVD Ripping Tools?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There was once a time when ripping and backing up DVDs was limited to those with hours to spend weeding through convoluted tutorials and difficult-to-use software. Today, a handful of full-featured, easy-to-use DVD ripping tools can back up virtually any DVD in a snap. We've highlighted several of them before, but for this week's Hive Five, we want you to tell us about your favourite DVD ripping tools. Hit the jump for details and to nominate your favourite DVD ripper.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Favourite Ripping Tool. If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the rest.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which solution is the best?". Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. A day later, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. For example, check out last week's Best GTD Apps Hive Five.

Comments

  • B Guest

    Vote: MacTheRipper

    Effective and functional, MacTheRipper is extremely easy to use. Certainly one the best dvd rippers out there, and in this guy's opinion, THE best...

    0
  • Brian Guest

    Vote: FairUse Wizard.

    Easy as.

    0
  • Al Guest

    VOTE: DVD Shrink

    0
  • jc @tbk

    VOTE: DVD Decrypter
    (If multiples are allowed)
    VOTE: DVD Shrink
    VOTE: Smart Ripper

    0
  • Steve Guest

    Vote: VLC
    do it at work

    0
  • aussie_adz @adz

    VOTE: DVD Shrink for movies
    VOTE: DVD DeCrypter for TV Shows

    0
  • Lucas Guest

    VOTE: k9copy for linux

    0
  • jim Guest

    dvdshrink with dvd43

    0
  • Shan Guest

    VOTE: anyDVD/CloneDVD from Slysoft. Life blood for my Vista Media Center and works in Vista/Fusion on my Macbok Pro

    0

