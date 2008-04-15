Battle of the Notepad Alternatives



If you've done any more than cursory text editing using Windows' built-in Notepad application, you know that Notepad is at best sorely lacking in the features department and at worst downright buggy. Several free, simple Notepad alternatives are available for download, but which one has your heart? After the jump, vote for your favourite powered-up Notepad replacement.

Note: There are a gadzillion text editors in the world, but here we're talking about the ones that compare themselves to Notepad in name, look, and feel.

What's your text editor of choice on your PC? Let us know in the comments—maybe we'll convince Adam to do a Text Editors Hive Five!