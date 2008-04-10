Battle of the Designer Notebooks



The latte-sipping hipster sitting next to you at the cafe just pulled out his Moleskine to start jotting, and your buddy rolls her eyes and says the Moleskine's totally jumped the shark. Productivity enthusiasts love their overpriced designer notebooks, and being office supply fetishists ourselves, we've featured quite a few here. But which ones inspire the most pen-to-paper lust in you? After the jump, vote for your favourite fancy-pants notebook.

Think designer notebooks are a waste of money? You more a 89 cent Composition Book person yourself? Confess your true notebook love in the comments.