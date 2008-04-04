Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Back Up While You're Away with IdleBackup


Windows only: Freeware utility IdleBackup automatically backs up your files while you're not using your computer. Choose the folder you want to back up and the destination—whether it's a thumb drive, network drive, or big external drive—and the amount of time that your computer should be idle before the backup runs. Hide IdleBackup to the system tray, and it will back up your data quietly in the background while you're at lunch, in a meeting, or sleeping soundly. IdleBackup performs incremental backups, so it only copies files that have changed since the last time. After the jump, see a full screenshot of IdleBackup in action.


As you can see, you can manually back up by hitting the "Start direct backup" button, automatically start IdleBackup when your PC boots up, and hide the app to your system tray to get it out of your way. IdleBackup is freeware for Windows XP, NT, and Vista.

Idlebackup.nl [via Cybernet News]

Comments

  • mark Guest

    Seems like a nifty little app. I think I'll try it out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles