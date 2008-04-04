Back Up While You're Away with IdleBackup



Windows only: Freeware utility IdleBackup automatically backs up your files while you're not using your computer. Choose the folder you want to back up and the destination—whether it's a thumb drive, network drive, or big external drive—and the amount of time that your computer should be idle before the backup runs. Hide IdleBackup to the system tray, and it will back up your data quietly in the background while you're at lunch, in a meeting, or sleeping soundly. IdleBackup performs incremental backups, so it only copies files that have changed since the last time. After the jump, see a full screenshot of IdleBackup in action.



As you can see, you can manually back up by hitting the "Start direct backup" button, automatically start IdleBackup when your PC boots up, and hide the app to your system tray to get it out of your way. IdleBackup is freeware for Windows XP, NT, and Vista.