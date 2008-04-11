Avoid Traffic Congestion with Windows Live Maps

US-centric: Windows Live Maps has added a new feature called Clearflow, which suggests routes based on traffic conditions with the intention of getting you where you need to go quickly and with a minimum of traffic congestion. Rather than suggesting routes based solely on real-time data, Clearflow also factors in time of day, weather, and even things like nearby sporting events likely to cause congestion. I've been testing it on some local routes, and while I'm not sure if its suggestions are accurate, I can say that it does drastically change its suggestions when I tick the "Choose route based on traffic" option. The Clearflow feature is available in 72 cities starting today, so if you give it a try, let's hear what kind of results you're seeing in the comments.