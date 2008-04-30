Avoid Phishing by Going Directly to the Site

We've all seen "urgent" emails from exiled princes telling us to act quickly and hand over our bank account or other sensitive information. Since we're savvy folks, we promptly hit the Delete button and move on with our lives. That said, not all phishing scams are so obvious, and sometimes a phishing email can be very convincing. The Official Google Blog highlights a few simple tips that will greatly diminish your chances of getting hooked by a phishing scam. For example, the post recommends always going directly to the site yourself rather than clicking on links in suspicious emails, which will ensure you're dealing with your the source and not some nefarious site set up to look like your bank. Some of the tips are old hat, but it's a good post to send on to friends and family who don't have that discerning eye for phishing that you do. Let's hear your tried-and-true anti-phishing methods in the comments.