Automatically Run Downloads Rather than Saving with OpenDownload



Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): If you've switched to Firefox from Internet Explorer, you're probably used to a simple option to either save or run a download before the download begins. When you choose Run, the file is saved to a temporary directory and run with the default application as soon as the download completes (and the file is eventually deleted). This feature is missing from Firefox, presumably to increase security. However, if you're confident in your safe downloading skills and you'd prefer to have that IE functionality back, the OpenDownload Firefox extension tweaks the download process to incorporate the classic Run or Save dialog of Internet Explorer. OpenDownload is free, works wherever Firefox does. We've mentioned this extension once before, but it's improved its look and feel a lot since 2006.