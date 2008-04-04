Automatically Mute Your Speakers Overnight

Windows only: Last week we highlighted how to mute your Mac on a schedule, and this week weblog Inspect My Gadget details how to set up similar functionality in Windows. The post suggests a few tools that might do the job, then settles on adding a scheduled task to Windows to mute your computer using a freeware utility called Mute. It requires a minimum of setup but works perfectly, which is always nice. Like the idea of all that automation? Check out how you can get more from Windows Scheduled Tasks.
Mute is continousilly turning on & off. Have disabled my sound card. Still no joy. It flash up button left MUTE ON, MUTE OFF.
Can you please help