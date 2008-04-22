Auto Context Saves Time with Your Right-Click

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The Auto Context Firefox extension automatically shows your right-click context menu as soon as you select text on a web page, taking a step out of your workflow if the right-click menu is your go-to toolbox. Once installed, Auto Context also provides extensive options for tweaking your right-click menu to your heart's content. Since I can only think of two reasons you'd select text with your mouse—either you want to copy it or you want to perform a right-click action on the text—I'd heartily recommend that you either install this extension or the previously mentioned AutoCopy extension, which automatically places selected text to your clipboard. Auto Context is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.