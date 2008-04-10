Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- I have unexpectedly been given $1,000 for a digital camera. What should I buy?
- What are some good uses for plastic grocery bags?
- How can I convert .WAV files to text free or cheap?
- How do you know you're in the wrong religion?
- Is there a way for Leopard to bind a hosts file to a location in Network Preferences?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink