April 2008's Most Popular Posts

Ready for May flowers? First, a last April shower of this month's most trafficked posts:

  • Top 10 Harmless Geek Pranks
    April Fool's Day: "Since the dawn of time, geeks have been playing harmless pranks on their beloved (but unsuspecting) associates, and it's up to all of us to carry the torch forward."
  • Five Best Instant Messengers
    "On Wednesday we asked for your favourite instant messaging applications, and over 550 comments later, we've culled it down to the most popular five."
  • Turn Your iPod Touch into an iPhone
    "The iPhone and iPod touch are almost indistinguishable devices except for one major difference—you can make calls from your iPhone, and you can't from your iPod touch."
  • Trim Down Windows to the Bare Essentials
    "When you're installing Windows in a virtual machine or on old, slow hardware, you want the leanest, meanest and fastest-running configuration possible."
  • Five Best DVD Ripping Tools
    "Whether you want to watch a movie on your iPod or back up your too-easily-scratched DVDs, DVD ripping is a mysterious realm for many."
  • Top 10 Ways to Trick Out Your Desktop
    "For something that you look at every day of your working life, your computer desktop doesn't get as much attention as it deserves."
  • Hardy Heron Makes Linux Worth Another Look
    "If you've flirted with the idea of switching your desktop operating system to Linux but never took the leap, the time is now. This week's release of Hardy Heron, an Ubuntu release that will be supported until 2011, offers a freer, more productive space for work and play than ever before."
  • The Complete Field Guide to Testing Firefox 3
    "If you're sick of Firefox 2 eating up over a gigabyte of memory only to freeze up and crash, it may be time to move onto Firefox 3."
  • Five Best GTD Applications
    "On Wednesday we put out our call for the best applications that help you practice the Getting Things Done productivity system, and from a mighty list of viable contenders, we've taken your votes and determined the five most popular of the bunch."

