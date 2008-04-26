Analyse Whether You Spend Time the Right Ways

When it feels like there are never enough hours in the day to dedicate to all the important areas in your life, it's time to take out the big guns and get to analsying where your day's going. Harvard Business Online has a few recommendations on how to break down your time by role, and then correlate those totals with the reality of your to-do list. It means assigning time estimates to your tasks, and taking a big view of how much time should go to each thing (i.e., six hours a day at work, four hours a day with family, etc.)—which isn't always easy, but can be eye-opening.