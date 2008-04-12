Amic Email Backup Keeps Messages and Settings Intact



Windows only: Back up your messages and nearly everything else associated with an email account with Amic Email Backup, a free download for Windows. Amic only works with desktop-based mail clients but covers a wide range of them, from Outlook and its Express sibling to IncrediMail to Opera, and beyond. Amic grabs email account info, address book, sender lists, stationary, message rules, and more and tucks the data away anywhere you want it to—and can even do it automatically on a schedule. While previously-posted MailStore Home is a more open-ended, Amic's dead-simple interface, scheduling abilities and comprehensive settings capture make it a worthy installation for relatives who don't do the backup thing or refuse to move out of their familiar email client. Amic Email Backup is a free download for Windows systems only.