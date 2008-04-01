Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Adobe Air for Linux

Adobe has posted an alpha version of AIR (Adobe Integrated Runtime) for Linux on its website.  

The PC and Mac OS X versions of AIR, a program which lets developers build web apps which also run on the desktop, are already out.

According to the Wired writeup, the alpha release which Adobe's made available has a few glitches still. "There are still a few kinks to be worked out, like printing support and support for coding in DRM technologies — something unwanted by most programmers you know, but a requirement for many of the media companies wanting to build specialized media players for music and video."

Adobe Release AIR for Linux , Sees Better Linux Apps on Horizon [Wired]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles