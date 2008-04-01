Adobe Air for Linux

Adobe has posted an alpha version of AIR (Adobe Integrated Runtime) for Linux on its website.
The PC and Mac OS X versions of AIR, a program which lets developers build web apps which also run on the desktop, are already out.
According to the Wired writeup, the alpha release which Adobe's made available has a few glitches still. "There are still a few kinks to be worked out, like printing support and support for coding in DRM technologies — something unwanted by most programmers you know, but a requirement for many of the media companies wanting to build specialized media players for music and video."
Adobe Release AIR for Linux , Sees Better Linux Apps on Horizon [Wired]
