Adobe Air for Linux

Adobe has posted an alpha version of AIR (Adobe Integrated Runtime) for Linux on its website.

The PC and Mac OS X versions of AIR, a program which lets developers build web apps which also run on the desktop, are already out.

According to the Wired writeup, the alpha release which Adobe's made available has a few glitches still. "There are still a few kinks to be worked out, like printing support and support for coding in DRM technologies — something unwanted by most programmers you know, but a requirement for many of the media companies wanting to build specialized media players for music and video."

