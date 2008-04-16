Add Flickr, Delicious, and Picasa to your minifeed on Facebook

Facebook has added a feature which lets you populate your Facebook page with your data from Flickr, Delicious, Picasa and Yelp - without needing an extra application to do it.

To import activity from other sites into your Mini-Feed (and into your friends' News Feeds), hit the Import button on the top left of your Mini-Feed. You'll get the option to chose which service to import from (see photo above).

The tool also lets you get information from Yelp - and Digg integration is on the way too.

A new way to share with friends [Facebook blog via CNET]

