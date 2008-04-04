Add Flavour to Your Water with Natural Add-Ins

Water—it helps maintain energy, it can break a sugary soda habit, but glass after glass of the plain stuff can leave you longing for something with more kick. The Wise Bread blog offers up a few not-so-common suggestions for adding a little kick to your H20 without spending or stressing:

Ginger - If you like spices, ginger is a great way to add a "zing" to your water. If it is added to boiling water it is also a great way to clear your throat and sinuses during a cold.

Citrus - My husband's family members often freeze a small citrus fruit called kalamansi in ice cube trays and then put the ice cubes in water for flavour. The same can be done with other citrus fruits and the water produced would be infused with vitamin C.

Herbs - Mint, lemongrass, and parsley are great for adding aroma and a hint of green to your water. If you want to release the flavour you can crush the plants a little bit before putting them into your water.

All good suggestions, but I have to imagine our health-savvy, DIY-minded readers have come up with a few unique flavours of their own. Got a refreshing recipe? Share in the comments.