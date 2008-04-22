Access the Encyclopedia Britannica online

The Encyclopedia Britannica is fighting back against the online ubiquity of Wikipedia by branching out into the online world, with the launch of its Webshare page. It is offering web publishers, including bloggers, access to its online encylopedia - although you must apply and be approved to gain access.

It has also launched a number of Widgets, which let online publishers provide links to the full Britannica entry about the word they're linking (even if you'd normally need a subscription to view it).

EB is also Twitter streaming a new topic each day. Welcome to Web 2.0, old boy. :)

