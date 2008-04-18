A guide to geek movies for 2008

Bugger it, it's Friday, let's celebrate some unproductivity time. Downtime's important after all. :) Alex Kidman has penned the "2008 Geek Movie Guide" over at PC Authority. I've heard that King of Kong is a ripper documentary, but I'm quite scared to contemplate a sequel to the X Files after all these years!

One gross omission from the list is my must-see movie for 2008 - Indiana Jones and the Kindom of the Crystal Skull, which comes out next month (w00t!). No, it has no computers in it, but I suspect that geeks and nerds of all stripes will be hanging out to see it. :)

