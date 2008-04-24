A Front-to-Back Guide To Troubleshooting Internet Explorer 7

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The How-To Geek blog posts a truly helpful guide to figuring out what's causing Internet Explorer 7 to slow down, particularly on Windows Vista systems. Starting with running IE7 in safe mode, the guide is a boon for anyone not particularly tweak-savvy as it moves through disabling add-ons, confusing options boxes, and all the way to disabling auto-tuning, plus the ultimate fix—unplugging and re-plugging your router, of course. Regardless of skill level, it's a good forward for anyone you know who can't/won't install Firefox and is tired of browsing the Internet at slug-like speeds. (Original auto-tuning post)

Troubleshooting Internet Explorer on Vista Locking Up or Running Slowly [The How-To Geek]

  • Toolboy Guest

    Tip No.1 for troubleshooting IE7

    Uninstall IE7.

    Install Mozilla.

