Optus will offer refunds for some calls made by customers of its Fusion home phone and broadband package last year, after striking a deal with watchdog the ACCC, who found that the call plan was not "unlimited" as advertised. Affected customers who were connected between July 15 and October 14 will be offered account credit for billed calls made to Optus' CDMA and MobileSat networks and to 13/1300 numbers. Customers will have the option to disconnect from the Fusion plan completely if they're still unsatisfied, according to the ZDNet report.
Optus Fusion refunds
