Your Ultimate Contacts Application?

We've got IMAP for email, iCal and other syncing options for calendars, but what about our address books? Most likely you use a combination of proprietary services like Facebook and other social networks, desktop address books, cell phone and webmail contact lists to keep track of who's who in your life, but there's still no easy way to maintain and sync your digital Rolodex wherever you need it.

Now that Google's released the Contacts API—which lets apps easily access your Gmail contacts list—it feels like we're a step closer to the possibility of a central, sync'ed address book. (Though the API uses a Google-specific data format.)

We've published some crazy-ass workarounds for syncing your address book the way you can do email with IMAP, and we've questioned people in charge of these things about possible solutions like LDAP, but so far, nothing feels like an adequate solution.

Do you have trouble keeping track of contacts? What's your dream contact application syncing scenario? Tell us where you'd like to see Google's Contacts API—or just the state of contact management overall—to go from here in the comments.