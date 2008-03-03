Your Most Essential Firefox Keyboard Shortcut?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You sit down at a computer running that other browser and you hit Ctrl+T to open a new tab, and... nothing happens. Ctrl+T! Ctrl+T! You mash the keyboard and gnash your teeth and finally, begrudgingly, reach for the mouse. Anyone who's burned keyboard shortcuts into their muscle memory knows it can feel like you're missing a limb when they're not available. But when it comes to Firefox—which is loaded with key combos—we want to know:

(Mac users, substitute the Cmd key for Ctrl.)

Of course this poll doesn't begin to list all of Firefox's available keyboard shortcuts. Check out Adam's Mouse-less Firefox feature or hit up Mozilla's exhaustive directory for more Firefox keyboard love. Now don't even get me started on keyword bookmarks...

Comments

  • 1006574 Guest

    ctrl + shift + T

    open previously closed window

    0
  • sharfah Guest

    Ctrl+T followed by
    Ctrl+L (or Ctl+K) which may be followed by
    Ctrl+Enter

    You forgot to mention / for QuickFind which I use immensely.

    0
  • Predrag Guest

    how about ' for find link only?

    0
  • joseph Guest

    The one that is in Safari and I can't seem to get to work in FF3, Shft>CMD>I . Seems to not want to mail link to page no matter how hard I try.

    0

