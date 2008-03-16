Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Your Favourite Windows Firewall Software?

A strong firewall is one of the best defenses against malicious software attacks on your system. Newcomers to computer security who aren't running a firewall should check out Yahoo's Tech Security Guide on the matter. The key point is that anti-virus alone is not enough to protect your computer:

A firewall plugs the security holes ... and blocks that bad, random traffic from coming through to your computer. Anti-virus won't help you in many of these cases. You really need a firewall to stop a lot of this stuff.

Most home Wi-Fi routers have a firewall built-in, and at the office the IT department most likely has you covered. But when your PC is out and about on open networks, are you content to rely on Windows' built-in firewall, or do you use a third-party app? Educate us in the comments. (And Mac users, here's how to turn on Leopard's off-by-default, built-in firewall.)

What is a Firewall and Why Do You Need One? [The Tech Security Guide]

Comments

  • Shane Guest

    My XP desktop has ZoneAlarm purely because that's what I always had on it. I'm less happy with ZA these days because it seems to be becoming quite bloated.

    On my Vista laptop I use Comodo Pro, which was the first Vista-compatible free firewall I could find. It seems leaner than ZA which is a good bonus.

    Sunbelt Software (who own the Kerio Personal Firewall) are releasing a new security product called Vipre which will also be Vista compatible.

    It's such a competitive market. I don't know how any of the players make any money.

    0
  • Idodialog Guest

    Even tho Norton bought it and then killed it you can still find a copy of Sygate: straightforward, low resources, reliable.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles