Your Best Stain Removal Tricks?

If you've ever had an "oops!" moment and realised you soiled your new clothes or a precious piece of furniture, you no longer have to scour the internet for a remedy while the stain soaks in. The School of Fibre Science and Technology in Australia has a beginner's list of what home remedies can remove even the nastiest stains. If you have a paint stain, for example, apply turpentine to the area. For tar, the best remedy is a grease solvent. And if you perspire a lot (and don't want it to show), sponge the area of your shirt with a weak vinegar solution and then wash it according to the fabric instructions. What are your favourite household remedies or resources for stains? Share them in the comments.

  Anne

    Does anyone have a cure for glo-stick stain or the bright zinc cream type sticks? Yes the beach party went wild!! Clothes of both my teenagers were affected

  Adrian

    I got santorum stains on the curtains. Febreeze got it out fine.

  Patricia

    How do you remove blue food colouring from silk fabric

